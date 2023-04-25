STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

STEP Energy Services stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.32. 238,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,693. The stock has a market cap of C$237.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.83. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.