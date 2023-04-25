Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,709 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,146,000 after purchasing an additional 272,276 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.66. 174,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

