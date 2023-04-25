Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $831,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.53. 76,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 117.90 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.