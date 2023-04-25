Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 13,817 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of CVS remained flat at $73.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,343,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,038,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

