Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 1,920 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MetLife Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MET stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 357,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.