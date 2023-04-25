Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 748 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.38. 54,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $445.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.88. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

