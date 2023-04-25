Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.34

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.34 and last traded at $48.49, with a volume of 8421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.38.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $193,076.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,203 shares of company stock worth $178,265. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,106,000 after buying an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 289,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,822 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,811,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Featured Articles

