StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

See Also

