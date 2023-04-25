StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.43.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Further Reading

