StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $332,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
