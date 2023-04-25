StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,067.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,470. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $332,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.