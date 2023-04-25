StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Organovo has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

