StockNews.com Downgrades First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Sell

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FCCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shares of FCCO stock remained flat at $20.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.52. First Community has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $22.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.78% of the company’s stock.
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
