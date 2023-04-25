StockNews.com Downgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 810.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

