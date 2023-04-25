StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.