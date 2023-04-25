StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.80. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

