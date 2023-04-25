StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.