StockNews.com Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

CCJ opened at $25.53 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

