StockNews.com Upgrades Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDTX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365. 7.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

