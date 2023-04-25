StockNews.com Upgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VIV. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.2417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $56,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,632,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 889,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after acquiring an additional 198,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.