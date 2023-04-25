Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 44,553 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Altria Group comprises 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,087,339. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.