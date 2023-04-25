Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

DIS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. 2,479,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

