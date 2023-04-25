Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.02 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,894 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 912.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 956,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,215. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

