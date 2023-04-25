Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.79.

NYSE NOW traded down $20.40 on Tuesday, hitting $452.60. 761,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.67 and a 200 day moving average of $419.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

