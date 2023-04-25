Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.18. 436,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

