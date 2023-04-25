Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,661 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 297.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 1,028,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

