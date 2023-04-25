Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $119.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

