Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.08.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $320.52. 50,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.