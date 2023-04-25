Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,870. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

