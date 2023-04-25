Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $59,063,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 212,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

