Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $16.62 on Tuesday, reaching $179.23. 3,541,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

