Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 2.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,718. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $290.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.