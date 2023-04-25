Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 191,465 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 191,465 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,451 shares of company stock worth $1,276,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

