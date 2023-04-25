Strike (STRK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.21 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $13.14 or 0.00046429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,322 tokens. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

