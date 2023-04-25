Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,738 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.16% of Stryker worth $149,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.35. The stock had a trading volume of 158,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,140. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The firm has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

