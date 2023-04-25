Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter.

SUM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 36,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

