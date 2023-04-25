Sun Communities (SUI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $190.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.39.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 23.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.