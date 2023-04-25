Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sureserve Group Stock Performance

Shares of SUR stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.27. The firm has a market cap of £205.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,543.75 and a beta of 0.58. Sureserve Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.50 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

