Symbotic (SYM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Symbotic has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 148.57% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Symbotic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

