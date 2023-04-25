Symmetry Investments LP Buys New Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,664,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,026,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,519. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

