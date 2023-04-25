Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 16,646 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,000. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.82, for a total value of $1,830,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,700 shares of company stock valued at $50,956,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

See Also

