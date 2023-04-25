Symmetry Investments LP Grows Stock Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Symmetry Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,616 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Silica worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,223. The stock has a market cap of $941.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.