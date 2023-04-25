Symmetry Investments LP Has $1.98 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.95. 646,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,636. The company has a market cap of $181.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

