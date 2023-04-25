Symmetry Investments LP Sells 108,211 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108,211 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $223.04. The stock had a trading volume of 283,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,775. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

