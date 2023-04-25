Symmetry Investments LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Symmetry Investments LP lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 628,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

