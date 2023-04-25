Symmetry Investments LP Sells 536,000 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 536,000 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,973. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,109. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

