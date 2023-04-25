Symmetry Investments LP Takes $3.77 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. AECOM makes up about 1.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 145,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

