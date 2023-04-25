Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Tops $149.93 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $149.93 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

