Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 9.3% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 3.04% of Global Payments worth $816,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,834 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,475,000 after acquiring an additional 71,801 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

GPN stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 406,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,950. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $143.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

