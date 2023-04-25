Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.94. 188,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,971. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

