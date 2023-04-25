Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,241 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 199,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,363,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,131,504. The company has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

