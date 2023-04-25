Synovus Financial Corp Buys 741 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,354,000 after purchasing an additional 82,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,583,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $18.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.69. 6,137,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

